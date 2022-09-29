USC center Vincent Iwuchukwu, one of the top incoming freshman in men's college basketball, says he suffered cardiac arrest during a workout but is "feeling great."

The incident happened on July 1, and Iwuchukwu was hospitalized for a few days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CBS Sports reported.

"This past summer I had a sudden cardiac arrest during a workout," Iwuchukwu told CBS Sports in a statement. "Since the event, I have received optimal care from the university and my personal expert medical team. Currently, I am adhering to the standard protocol designed to ensure my health and safety. I'm feeling great and my recovery and rehabilitation remain positive."

Listed at 7-1 and 235 pounds, Iwuchukwu was ranked No. 11 in the ESPN 100 for the 2022 class.

He was the Trojans' fourth five-star big man recruit in the past four classes.