Auburn men's basketball freshman Chance Westry is expected to miss the next three to four weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday, the school said.

Westry and Tigers coach Bruce Pearl both underwent the same procedures Thursday. Pearl will return to practice Monday, per the school.

Auburn opens its season Nov. 7, meaning Westry -- ESPN's 36th-ranked recruit for the 2022 class -- still could be available for the game against George Mason.

The Tigers are ranked 15th in ESPN's final Way-Too-Early Top 25 college basketball rankings.