Top-five senior Aaron Bradshaw committed to Kentucky on Friday night, choosing the Wildcats over in-state rival Louisville and others.

Bradshaw gives John Calipari his second top-five prospect in the 2023 class and third-ranked inside the top eight -- which has Kentucky poised to make a strong push for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

A 7-foot center from Camden High School, Bradshaw is ranked No. 5 in the ESPN 100 for the 2023 class. He has tremendous long-term upside, going from a borderline five-star prospect to one of the best in the country after an impressive spring and summer at both ends of the floor.

Playing for the NJ Scholars on the Nike EYBL circuit, Bradshaw averaged 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, shooting better than 61% from the field. He stood out in July at the Peach Jam, tallying three double-doubles -- including a 22-point, 14-rebound effort against five-star forward Kwame Evans and his Team Durant squad.

Bradshaw joins a Kentucky class that already includes Justin Edwards (No. 2), Robert Dillingham (No. 8) and Reed Sheppard (No. 26). The Wildcats are also considered the favorites for top-ranked prospect D.J. Wagner, a teammate of Bradshaw on the high school and grassroots circuits. Wagner, Bradshaw and Sheppard are all expected in Lexington this weekend for Kentucky's Big Blue Madness festivities.

Duke had the No. 1 class entering the week -- after landing the top class in 2022 -- but Kentucky would be primed for the top group should it land Wagner. The Wildcats last landed the No. 1 class in 2020.