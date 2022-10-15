Six months after its 72-69 win over North Carolina in the national title game, Kansas unveiled its sixth national title banner on Friday.

A packed crowd at Late Night in the Phog, KU's season-kickoff event, cheered as the 2022 national championship banner joined the school's other banners from 1922, 1923, 1952, 1988 and 2008 in the rafters.

Right where it belongs ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/MzYRepC5iE — Kansas Men's Basketball (@KUHoops) October 15, 2022

"We've had so many good teams. We've had some nice runs," coach Bill Self said before the latest banner, the second he's earned during his tenure, was unveiled. "But it's actually time for us to drop another banner. Not only will we drop one, we're the only school in America that can drop one back to back [and defend our title this season]."

The night featured other highlights, too. Shaquille O'Neal, as "DJ Diesel," handled the music for the event.

Hold on... SHAQ IS IN THE HOUSE🗣 pic.twitter.com/dqES6CBos4 — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) October 15, 2022

And 2008 Final Four hero Mario Chalmers hit a half-court shot to help a student win $10,000.

During the team scrimmage, Self said Jalen Wilson has to play a more significant role this year with former stars Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack gone.

"Jalen had a great second half against [North Carolina in the national title game]," Self said. "People forget he was actually the leading scorer in the game for us until [McCormack] made the last bucket and they both had 15 points. ... Jalen Wilson needs to have that All-American year for us to be really good."