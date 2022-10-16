ESPN 60 guard John Mobley announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday, becoming the Buckeyes' first pledge in the 2024 class.

Mobley chose Ohio State over a final six that also included Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, USC and Xavier.

"I have ties to the area," said Mobley, who attends Bishop Gorman in Nevada but lived in Columbus, Ohio, for 11 years. "I like the way coach [Chris] Holtmann coaches and treats his players. On my visit, in practice he talked to everyone. He holds his players accountable, yet he was positive."

Holtmann and his staff explaining their plan for Mobley won him over.

"He has a strong relationship and trust with his players," he said. "They spoke highly of him. I thought he was a very serious guy. But he is really funny. He likes to make jokes. He even laughs at his own jokes."

A 6-foot-2 point guard, Mobley is ranked No. 51 in the ESPN 60 for the 2024 class. He excelled for the Vegas Elite 16U program on the spring and summer circuit, averaging 16.7 points and 3.0 assists, shooting nearly 45% from 3-point range.

What makes Mobley so effective is his deep range and accuracy. His shot has consistency out to the NBA line. His jumper is equally efficient both off the catch and from the bounce, and he is a dangerous high-level threat operating in ball-screen actions and cutting off screens based on how he is defended.

"Their play style fits my game," Mobley said of Ohio State. "They have quick hitters. Flow from their transition game. I can play both on and off the ball."