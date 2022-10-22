Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow is a bona fide superstar now, proven by the global success of hits like "Churchill Downs" and "First Class."

But he's also a Louisville native and a diehard Cardinals fan. Harlow made that clear Friday night during the program's Midnight Madness event, "Louisville Live." Harlow was a judge for the dunk contest when he picked up the microphone and yelled, "F--- UK [Kentucky Wildcats]."

The bad blood within the Kentucky-Louisville series is not unexpected. The battle between the two programs is one of college basketball's most intense rivalries. But Kentucky has dominated the series under head coach John Calipari.

New Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne, a former Calipari assistant at Kentucky, said recently that Louisville has to do its part in the rivalry by elevating the talent pool within the program. That's why Friday's "Louisville Live" event featured Harlow and some of the program's legends in his attempt to reboot the energy around the team.

Harlow has never hidden his loyalty to Louisville. In the video for one of his early hits, "WHATS POPPIN," he sports a Louisville letter jacket. But he's friends with at least one notable Kentucky fan.

Grammy Award-winning artist Drake, who is also friends with Calipari, posted a picture of himself wearing a Kentucky jersey earlier this week on his Instagram account.

Harlow and Drake, who collaborated on "Churchill Downs," might have an interesting conversation after Harlow's comments on Friday.