          Dodgers star Mookie Betts shows he can hoop too

          5:42 PM ET
          • Myron MedcalfESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college basketball
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato
          Mookie Betts, the superstar outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers who signed a $365 million deal two years ago, continues to prove he's more than just a baseball player.

          Earlier this month, he bowled a perfect 300 game on his 30th birthday. That followed a viral video from three years ago that showed Betts working out as a wide receiver -- prompting many to wonder if he had ever consider playing football.

          Now Betts will likely have fans contemplating whether he might consider a future in basketball, too.

          Photos and videos released on Wednesday showed the six-time MLB All-Star working out at the University of Memphis over the weekend. And guess what? He's pretty good.

          Surprising, we know.

          In one video, Betts dribbles between his legs before he spins and hits a shot. Then, he sinks a 3-pointer. It all looks so easy.

          If Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant ever needs some help this season, Betts will be ready, it seems.