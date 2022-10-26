After Mookie Betts rolls a 300 in the final qualifying round of the World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nevada, Betts discusses how his approach is similar in baseball. (1:42)

Mookie Betts, the superstar outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers who signed a $365 million deal two years ago, continues to prove he's more than just a baseball player.

Earlier this month, he bowled a perfect 300 game on his 30th birthday. That followed a viral video from three years ago that showed Betts working out as a wide receiver -- prompting many to wonder if he had ever consider playing football.

Now Betts will likely have fans contemplating whether he might consider a future in basketball, too.

Photos and videos released on Wednesday showed the six-time MLB All-Star working out at the University of Memphis over the weekend. And guess what? He's pretty good.

Surprising, we know.

Mookie Betts got some off-season work in Memphis this weekend 💪

📸 - @eliparkerphoto pic.twitter.com/CTguU0Ryvm — elijah 🧘 (@eliparkerphoto) October 26, 2022

In one video, Betts dribbles between his legs before he spins and hits a shot. Then, he sinks a 3-pointer. It all looks so easy.

If Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant ever needs some help this season, Betts will be ready, it seems.