Texas has landed its first recruit for the class of 2023, and it is a big one. Ron Holland, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Texas and the No. 10 overall player in the ESPN 100, is staying home.

Holland, who also visited Arkansas and UCLA in addition to Texas, said, "I can accomplish all my goals at home."

Holland has a habit of winning. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward has won multiple state championships at Duncanville High (Duncanville, Texas) and recently won his second medal on the U17 U.S. men's basketball team that won gold in Spain.

In the end, it came down to his love for the state of Texas, his relationship with coach Chris Beard and the resources of the new state-of-the-art Moody Center.

"I have grown up in Texas and I want to be loyal to my home state," Holland said. "I have done a lot of winning in the state of Texas and plan to continue those winning ways at The University of Texas with Coach Beard and his staff."

During the recruiting process, Holland made a strong connection with Beard, not only as a coach but as a person.

"What makes Coach Beard special is how locked in he is with his players," Holland said. "He wants his players to not only be great as basketball players but as men. He is big on caring for others which shows a lot about his character, meaning he is willing to help others no matter what"

"On my visit everything felt right," Holland said. "I watched the team practice and their individual workouts. They were intense and competitive. That is the way I want to be coached. I believe Coach Beard will be with me not only during the good times but during any adversity. The new Moody Center gives you everything you need to succeed."

This year's Longhorns team features six seniors and Dillon Mitchell. A freshman, Mitchell finished No. 4 in the ESPN 100 and should be a one-and-done player with his lottery-type talent. All of which means Holland will have an immediate chance to impact the program in 2023.

Holland is a true matchup headache on both ends because he is the best switch defender in his class and can guard every position. Offensively, he possesses the size and developing skill to impact both inside and out.

Texas may not be done bringing in top-tier talent. The Longhorns are still pursuing No. 24 Andrej Stojakovic, who will announce Monday, and No. 25 A.J. Johnson, who is looking at Texas and LSU Tigers before deciding his destination in November.