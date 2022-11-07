As a new college basketball year gets set to tip off, look back at the top 10 plays from 2021-22. (1:55)

Top-25 senior Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday.

Stojakovic chose the Cardinal over Texas, UCLA and Oregon. He took multiple visits to his finalists over the course of the summer and early fall, with both Stanford and Texas making strong pushes down the stretch.

A 6-foot-7 small forward out of Jesuit High School (Carmichael, California), Stojakovic is ranked No. 24 in the ESPN 100 for the 2023 class. He skyrocketed from outside the top 100 entering the spring to a borderline five-star prospect after stellar showings on the Adidas grassroots circuit for the Compton Magic program.

If you're looking for some of the traits his father used to display on NBA floors, Andrej's scoring touch and passing ability stand out. And much like Peja, Andrej is advanced playing from a live-ball, triple-threat position with clever shot fakes and jab steps to move his defender. He moves without the ball to create space, and with the ball in his hands, his head is up and his eyes are open, surveying the court.

Peja Stojakovic averaged 17 points and 4.7 rebounds across 804 NBA games. He was a three-time All-Star and won an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Growing up around NBA players, Andrej Stojakovic understands spacing and the importance of moving the ball to the open man, and he has the ability to slow down or speed up and execute on the perimeter or in the paint.

Stojakovic is the second top-30 prospect to commit to Stanford in the 2023 class, joining Georgia native Kanaan Carlyle (No. 29), who plays for Overtime Elite.

This also marks the third time in four years that coach Jerod Haase has landed a top-25 recruit, following Ziaire Williams in 2020 and Harrison Ingram in 2021.

ESPN National Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi contributed to this report.