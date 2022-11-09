Five-star senior Cody Williams committed to Colorado on Wednesday, giving the Buffaloes their first five-star men's basketball prospect in at least 15 years.

Williams chose Tad Boyle's program over LSU, although Arizona, UCLA and USC, among others, also recruited him.

"The program and the players are very connected, and they have built a great culture," Williams told ESPN. "I see myself as part of it. I love the staff and Coach Boyle. When Coach Boyle tells you something, you know it is the truth whether it's on or off the court. It is to help you. He is a very genuine person."

Williams is the younger brother of Jalen Williams, the Santa Clara star who came out of nowhere to be selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the lottery of last year's NBA draft.

"My brother was a tremendous help with the process," he said. "He told me what to look for in a program. A place I would fit, play, and learn. I see myself achieving my goals in Colorado. Playing in the NCAA tournament, being one of the top freshmen in the country and someday in the NBA. I plan to take everything one step at a time."

A 6-foot-8 small forward from Perry High School (Arizona), Williams is ranked No. 14 in the ESPN 100 for the 2023 class -- slotting in as the No. 3 small forward in the country. He averaged 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24 games with Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer.

Williams, much like his brother, possesses incredible upside, and his ceiling is as high as anyone's in the 2023 class. He was one of the biggest risers of the spring and summer, moving up more than 35 spots after his stellar showings on the grassroots circuit.

He has gradually moved himself from a prospect to a player with potential for more. Williams' versatility on both ends is impressive with terrific positional size. Offensively, he beats defenders with his 3-point shot, middle game and drive game. His scoring comes from his soft touch and fluid movements and his size enables him to score over smaller defenders. He can create his own shot but is also capable of finding teammates.

On the defensive end is where he could shine in the future thanks to his footspeed and wingspan, and he is making that a priority.

"I love defense," Williams said. "I am focusing on my defense because most do not give it enough attention. My brother is now getting playing time because he has committed himself to guarding, switching and rebounding."

Williams is Colorado's first five-star recruit since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007 and the Buffaloes' first ESPN 100 commitment since the 2021 class. He joins four-star guard Courtney Anderson, who picked Colorado earlier in the fall.