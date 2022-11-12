LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season's consensus national player of the year, was sidelined a second consecutive game for the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Friday night against Duquesne.

Though the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe (right knee) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were out again, senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler entered the game with 14:41 remaining in the first half after missing Monday night's 95-63 victory over Howard with a right leg injury.

Tshiebwe, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, had a procedure on the knee last month and had anticipated being ready for the opener. There was no immediate word on whether Tshiebwe would return for Tuesday night's game against Michigan State at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.