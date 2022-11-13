KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva are the top scorers in Colorado's victory over No. 11 Tennessee. (1:40)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- KJ Simpson had career highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Colorado to a 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday.

Tristan da Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 43.5% from the field compared with the Volunteers' 25.4%.

"Today was about Colorado, and [Simpson] was terrific," Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. "KJ I thought really took the game in his own hands down the stretch there and really controlled the tempo. The 23 points, he'll have other nights like that for sure, but the 10 rebounds were fantastic."

Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke Key led Tennessee with 15 points apiece.

"We definitely didn't come into this game with the right mindset," James said. "This is a good lesson for us. It's a long basketball season. Of course I'm disappointed and upset that we lost, but I'm also excited just to see how this team responds."

The Volunteers (1-1) could not overcome a poor shooting performance to rally after giving up the lead early in the second half.

The Buffaloes (2-1) led by as many as 14 down the stretch as part of a dominant second half in which they outscored Tennessee 46-32, with Simpson chipping in 15 points.

"They deserved to win," Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said. "They, I thought, controlled the game pretty much from start to finish."

Tennessee held a 34-32 lead at halftime after shooting 23.1% from the field. The Buffaloes trailed by as many as eight points before halftime.

Key paced the Volunteers in the first half with 12 points, with all but three points coming from the free throw line.

Colorado's bench outscored Tennessee's 52-34.

The victory was the Buffaloes' first over the Volunteers after they dropped the previous four matchups between the schools.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee likely will drop dramatically when the next poll is released, as the 10 teams ahead of it all have wins in their first two games.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: Following a disappointing loss Friday to Grambling State, the Buffaloes held the Volunteers to 66 points after surrendering 74.5 points per game while splitting their first two of the season.

Tennessee: The Volunteers need to find their shooting touch as the season progresses. They shot 40% in their season-opening win over Tennessee Tech but struggled against Colorado.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Faces UMass on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Tennessee: Hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday before heading to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis the following week.