Montverde Academy (Florida) has won Geico Nationals in back-to-back years.

With five players ranked in the 2023 ESPN 100 and four more ranked in the 2024 ESPN 60, can the Eagles make it a three-peat?

We rank the best teams in the country for the 2022-23 season. Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Nov. 14, 2022:

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 0-0

2. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) 5-0

3. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) 2-0

4. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 2-0

5. Roselle (N.J.) Catholic 0-0

6. Camden (N.J.) 0-0

7. IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) 0-0

8. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) 0-0

9. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 0-0

10. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 4-0

11. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 0-0

12. Wheeler HS (Marietta, Ga.) 0-0

13. Duncanville (Texas) 1-0

14. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) 4-0

15. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 0-0

16. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) 0-0

17. Christ the King (Queens, N.Y.) 0-0

18. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) 0-0

19. Southern California Academy (Northridge, Calif.) 0-0

20. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif) 0-0

21. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 0-0

22. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) 7-0

23. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) 5-0

24. Beaumont (Texas) United 1-0

25. Columbus (Miami) 0-0