Montverde Academy (Florida) has won Geico Nationals in back-to-back years.
With five players ranked in the 2023 ESPN 100 and four more ranked in the 2024 ESPN 60, can the Eagles make it a three-peat?
We rank the best teams in the country for the 2022-23 season. Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Nov. 14, 2022:
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 0-0
2. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) 5-0
3. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) 2-0
4. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 2-0
5. Roselle (N.J.) Catholic 0-0
6. Camden (N.J.) 0-0
7. IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) 0-0
8. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) 0-0
9. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 0-0
10. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 4-0
11. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 0-0
12. Wheeler HS (Marietta, Ga.) 0-0
13. Duncanville (Texas) 1-0
14. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) 4-0
15. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 0-0
16. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) 0-0
17. Christ the King (Queens, N.Y.) 0-0
18. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) 0-0
19. Southern California Academy (Northridge, Calif.) 0-0
20. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif) 0-0
21. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 0-0
22. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) 7-0
23. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) 5-0
24. Beaumont (Texas) United 1-0
25. Columbus (Miami) 0-0