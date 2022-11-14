        <
          SCNext Top 25: The best 2022-23 high school boys' basketball teams

          Kwame Evans of Montverde Academy (Florida), an Oregon signee, is ranked 12th in the 2023 ESPN 100. SC Next
          5:20 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Montverde Academy (Florida) has won Geico Nationals in back-to-back years.

          With five players ranked in the 2023 ESPN 100 and four more ranked in the 2024 ESPN 60, can the Eagles make it a three-peat?

          We rank the best teams in the country for the 2022-23 season. Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Nov. 14, 2022:

          1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 0-0
          2. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) 5-0
          3. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) 2-0
          4. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 2-0
          5. Roselle (N.J.) Catholic 0-0
          6. Camden (N.J.) 0-0
          7. IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) 0-0
          8. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) 0-0
          9. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 0-0
          10. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 4-0
          11. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 0-0
          12. Wheeler HS (Marietta, Ga.) 0-0
          13. Duncanville (Texas) 1-0
          14. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) 4-0
          15. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 0-0
          16. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) 0-0
          17. Christ the King (Queens, N.Y.) 0-0
          18. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) 0-0
          19. Southern California Academy (Northridge, Calif.) 0-0
          20. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif) 0-0
          21. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 0-0
          22. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) 7-0
          23. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) 5-0
          24. Beaumont (Texas) United 1-0
          25. Columbus (Miami) 0-0