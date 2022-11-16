Five-star center Baye Fall announced his commitment to Arkansas on Tuesday, giving the Razorbacks their second top-25 prospect of the class and their fifth in the past two years.

Fall chose Arkansas over Auburn, Rutgers and Seton Hall. He visited each of his finalists in the fall.

"It was really tough," Fall said at his announcement ceremony. "I heavily considered every school in my top four, but in the end I had to do what's best for me. Not only did Arkansas recruit me the longest and most consistently, but they play in a conference that I really like in the SEC. Plus, they know how to take guys to the pros, which is where I ultimately want to be. They can help me get it right and help me get to the next level."

A 6-foot-11 center who attends Accelerated Schools (Colorado), Fall is ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2023. He's considered the third-best center in the country.

After averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in nine Grind Session games last season for Denver Prep, Fall is off to another strong start. In two early-season games earlier this month at the MN Shorty Classic on the Grind Session circuit, Fall had 13 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in the opener and 19 points and eight rebounds in the second game against Balboa School.

Fall's physical tools are impressive. A big man with a sought-after combination of speed, length and strong vertical bounce, Fall also demonstrates active lateral foot speed that allows him to cover the ball or hedge on ball screens. At this stage of his career, his greatest impact is as a paint defender. His rim protection and help defense can be a major asset.

Active on both ends of the floor, Fall can easily score on fast-break and second-chance opportunities, as well as drop-off passes through contact. His next step is to refine a low-post and back-to-the-basket game while developing a complementary short face-up game.

Fall joins top-25 guard Layden Blocker in Arkansas' 2023 class. Blocker is a speedy point guard who loves to use his quickness to push the ball and put pressure on opposing defenses. With at least three potential NBA draft picks on this season's roster -- freshmen Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh -- both Fall and Blocker could find themselves with extended roles early in Fayetteville.

Fall's commitment also gives Arkansas a top-25 recruiting class for the third time in four seasons, with Eric Musselman reeling in the No. 5 class in 2020 and the No. 2 class in 2022.

ESPN's Paul Biancardi contributed to this story.