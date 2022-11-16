Oscar Tshiebwe drains his first bucket of the season for Kentucky. (0:23)

INDIANAPOLIS --Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, the Wooden Award winner, dominated his season debut despite an 86-77 double-overtime loss to Michigan State at the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Tshiebwe, who could become the second player to win the Wooden Award twice since Ralph Sampson achieved the feat 40 years ago, had missed No. 4 Kentucky's first two games as he recovered from an offseason knee procedure.

Tshiebwe entered the game after the first TV timeout with 14:55 to go in the first half when Kentucky had a 6-4 lead over Michigan State. He finished with 22 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks but fouled out in the second overtime.

John Calipari had previously said that he would not play Tshiebwe unless he personally cleared him to return.

Before Tuesday's game, Tshiebwe worked out with a trainer and warmed up with his teammates.

The return of Tshiebwe, who will reportedly make a seven-figure dollar amount on name, image and likeness deals this season, extends an incredible week for Calipari, who received a commitment from D.J. Wagner on Monday.

Wagner, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class per ESPN, picked Kentucky over Louisville, its chief rival.

After Kentucky's matchup against Michigan State, it will face South Carolina State on Thursday before traveling to Spokane, Washington, to face No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday.