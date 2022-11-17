Men's March Madness 2023 schedule, sites, locations

Below is the schedule for the 2023 NCAA tournament in men's basketball -- known to many as "March Madness" -- which will tip off Tuesday, March 14, with First Four games played in Dayton, Ohio. The 2023 Final Four is scheduled for April 1 and April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

First- and second-round NCAA cities for 2023 include Birmingham, Alabama; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Florida; Sacramento, California; Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Regional sites for the 2023 men's tournament include Las Vegas; New York City; Kansas City, Missouri; and Louisville.

Selection Sunday will kick things off on Sunday, March 12. Complete dates and venue information for the 2023 NCAA tournament for Division I men's college basketball are below.

Check out Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for an early projection of the field, including all of the current teams considered to be "on the bubble." Bracket projections will be updated regularly throughout the 2022-23 regular season and through the conference tournaments.

Selection Sunday: March 12

First Four: March 14, 15 -- UD Arena (Dayton)

First round: March 16, 17 -- Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

Second round: March 18, 19 -- Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

Sweet 16: March 23, 24 -- T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Elite Eight: March 25, 26 -- T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Final Four/National Championship: April 1, 3 -- NRG Stadium (Houston)