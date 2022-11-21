New Mexico State men's basketball player Mike Peake was shot early Saturday after he was "lured" to the University of New Mexico campus by four New Mexico students before an altercation ensued wherein Peake shot and killed one of the students, according to a Sunday release from the New Mexico State police.

In the predawn shooting that led to the postponement of Saturday's New Mexico State-New Mexico rivalry game in Albuquerque, Peake, a junior forward, was shot by Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old New Mexico student. Peake then used a gun he possessed to shoot Travis, according to police.

Travis was pronounced dead on the scene.

New Mexico State police officials said Peake's condition is unknown, however, a statement by the University of New Mexico that was sent to students said he was in "stable" condition.

The three other assailants, a 17-year-old female and two of Travis' friends, all fled after the shooting, which unfolded at a New Mexico residence hall.

"Through investigation, agents later learned that Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis's male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him," the New Mexico State police statement said.

The 17-year-old female has been apprehended and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy.

Peake, who is averaging 9.0 PPG through two games, was transported to a local hospital.

The release by New Mexico State police calls Peake a "victim" in the shooting.

A statement by New Mexico State called the incident "heartbreaking" and said men's basketball staffers had stayed in Albuquerque as the program continues to work through the tragic incident that involved one of their players. A statement by the University of New Mexico said counseling services will be available to all students.