Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile, one of the biggest breakout stars of the season's first month, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Tuesday's win over UNC Greensboro.

Brazile will undergo surgery on his right knee later this month, the school said.

A 6-foot-10 sophomore who transferred to Arkansas from Missouri last spring, was averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds this season. Brazile had multiple eye-opening performances in Arkansas' first eight games, scoring 20-plus points three times - including 20 points and nine rebounds against San Diego State - and also going for 17 points and six rebounds against Creighton at the Maui Invitational.

He was the team's leading rebounder and shot-blocker despite not starting a single game, while also shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Brazile had moved up to No. 50 in ESPN's latest 2023 mock draft.

With Brazile playing just nine minutes against Greensboro, Eric Musselman gave 32 minutes to senior Makhi Mitchell, who responded with 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Moving forward, Mitchell and three other former transfers - Makhi's brother, Makhel (Rhode Island), as well as Kamani Johnson (Little Rock) and Jalen Graham (Arizona State) - will all see increased roles in the post. Five-star freshman Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council, the team's leading scorer, will also see more minutes at the power forward spot in smaller lineups.

No. 9 Arkansas (8-1) plays Oklahoma on Saturday.