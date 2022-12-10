Alabama won't be denied as they clawed their way to victory over No. 1 Houston. (1:13)

HOUSTON -- No. 8 Alabama rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday, becoming just the fourth team to beat two different AP No. 1s in the same season.

Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 12 points and Mark Sears scored 11 points, including nine in the second half for the Crimson Tide (8-1). Alabama shot 50% from the field in the second half and 41% for the game. The Tide went 20-of-32 on free throws, including 15-of-21 in the second half.

The Crimson Tide beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes on Nov. 27.

Rollin' Tide Alabama is the 4th team in the AP Poll era (since 1948-49) to defeat two different No. 1 teams in a season. Here's a look at the list: Season, School 1st Opp. 2nd Opp. 2022-23 Alabama Houston UNC 2021-22 Arkansas Auburn Gonzaga 1992-93 Ga. Tech Duke UNC 1989-90 Oklahoma Kansas Missouri -- ESPN Stats & Information

Jamal Shead had 19 points and six rebounds, and Tramon Mark scored 10 points before fouling out with 8:10 remaining for Houston (9-1). The Cougars shot 39% from the field, including going 1-of-8 to end the game. Houston was 3-of-13 on 3-pointers and 12-of-22 from the free throw line.

The game was tied at 63 following a Marcus Sasser free throw with two minutes left. Then Clowney put the Tide up by two with a layup with 1:12 remaining, Shead missed a jumper with 48 seconds left and Brandon Miller made two free throws five seconds later to push the lead to four.

After Reggie Chaney missed two free throws, Miller made two more free throws to give Alabama a 69-63 lead with 27 seconds remaining.

Trailing 57-49 with 8½ minutes remaining, the Tide went on an 11-3 run to cut the lead to 61-60 on a layup by Clowney with five minutes to go.

Houston went on an 18-2 run to end the first half and start the second half, taking a 44-29 lead with 17:13 remaining on a steal and layup by Jarace Walker, but Alabama responded with a 15-5 spurt to cut the lead to five on a 3-pointer by Sears with 11 minutes left.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.