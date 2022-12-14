Xavier head coach Sean Miller will not face any sanctions in the Arizona infractions case that was adjudicated by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

Arizona had been charged with five Level I violations from incidents that took place during Miller's tenure there. Miller was facing a Level I charge that he "did not demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance and monitored his staff within the basketball program."

The school pursued the Independent Accountability Resolution Process over the traditional NCAA infractions process. The IARP's decision cannot be appealed.

"This has been a long journey and I am glad everything is finally finished," Miller said in a statement. "I am excited to move forward. I'd like to thank my wife Amy and my entire family, President Hanycz and Greg Christopher for their support through the completion of this process."

Emanuel "Book" Richardson, Miller's former assistant at Xavier and Arizona, went to prison after pleading guilty to charges he accepted $20,000 to steer players to people the FBI called "corrupt financial advisers." Arizona allowed the contract of Mark Phelps, another former assistant, to expire, rather than fire him, in 2019 after he allegedly asked a player to lie about an impermissible $500 loan, an NCAA violation. Both had been separately accused of academic misconduct for allegedly attempting to alter players' transcripts.

This investigation has lingered for the last four years after a federal wiretap captured runner Christian Dawkins telling financial adviser Munish Sood that Miller was allegedly behind a series of five-figure payments to Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, whose controversial recruitment helped fuel headlines that led to Miller's descent in Arizona. Miller has consistently denied paying players.

"I have never knowingly violated NCAA rules while serving as head coach of this great program," Miller said in a statement after a 2018 ESPN report alleged he'd been caught on a wiretap discussing payments to Ayton.