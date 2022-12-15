How to watch Bronny James vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary's

Bronny James races out ahead of the pack and throws down a ferocious dunk. (0:30)

High school basketball prospect Bronny James of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, will take the floor again on Saturday night against a familiar foe.

The senior guard and his Trailblazers squad will take on the St. Vincent-St. Mary's Fighting Irish of Akron, Ohio, the alma mater of Bronny's father and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The matchup is part of the Ohio Play-by-Play Classic event in Columbus.

Bronny has faced his dad's high school twice heading into Saturday's game. In 2019, he scored 15 points in a 59-56 Trailblazers victory. In 2021, Bronny dropped 19 points en route to a 71-53 win.

Saturday's game will cap off a week of marquee matchups for Bronny and his team. On Monday, the Trailblazers faced the Christ the King Royals of Queens, New York. Sophomore guard Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, played in the contest in what was the first meeting between the sons of James and Anthony. Sierra Canyon won the game 62-51, with Bronny totaling 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Kiyan finished with eight points.

The contest between Sierra Canyon and St. Vincent-St. Mary's on Saturday is the fifth of a six-game slate for the Ohio Play-by-Play Classic. Tipoff is at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch Bronny face his father's old school:

How to watch Sierra Canyon vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary's

Sierra Canyon vs. St Vincent-St. Mary's can be watched via BallerTV.com.