This weekend in college basketball features multiple top-25 matchups across the nation, along with stellar uniform selections.
The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks, No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers, Utah Utes and Northwestern Wildcats will rock eye-catching threads when they take the floor on Saturday. The Cincinnati Bearcats already turned heads with their uniform set on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the ensembles from all the teams.
Northwestern Wildcats
Designed by seniors Chase Audige, Boo Buie, Robbie Beran and Roy Dixon III, Northwestern will sport its "Chicago's Own" By the Players uniforms on Saturday against the DePaul Blue Demons.
By the Players. For Chicago.— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) December 13, 2022
Debuting this Saturday 😼 pic.twitter.com/2GzNJr6bMM
Clean 📸 pic.twitter.com/6HLAWXztaF— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) December 15, 2022
Kansas Jayhawks
The Jayhawks will don their new white uniforms when they battle the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2).
it's all in the 𝚍𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜🪡— Kansas Men's Basketball (@KUHoops) December 16, 2022
𝓟𝓪𝔂𝓗𝓮𝓮𝓭 X #KUbball pic.twitter.com/mvJDkRExt8
Utah Utes
Utah revealed a mono-red throwback set it will wear on Saturday against the BYU Cougars.
Had to bring some 🔥 for Saturday's battle!— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) December 16, 2022
📸 https://t.co/27TMvzN8BS
#GoUtes | #BeatBYU pic.twitter.com/gku0tD1ehu
Virginia Cavaliers
The Cavaliers' white set, which they revealed in November, will be on display when they face the Cougars (Saturday, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2). Bonus points for the hype video to get viewers excited for the top-five showdown.
2⃣4⃣ hours!— Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) December 16, 2022
🔶⚔️🔷#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/3i2XlfY7bt
Cincinnati Bearcats
The Bearcats threw it back to the 1970s with these vintage threads against the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks on Wednesday. They will face the La Salle Explorers on Saturday.
'70s style. 🕊️#Bearcats | #TheMovement pic.twitter.com/shJave1iaX— Cincinnati Men's Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) December 13, 2022