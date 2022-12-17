Indiana starting point guard Xavier Johnson suffered a foot injury in the first half of the No. 14 Hoosiers' game against No. 8 Kansas on Saturday and will not return, a school spokesperson told ESPN.

Johnson suffered the injury with 9:12 remaining in the first half and needed to be helped off the floor. He immediately went into the locker room and came back to the bench in the second half on crutches with his right foot in a boot.

Kansas led 23-12 at the time of Johnson's departure and the Jayhawks went into halftime with a 44-29 lead.

Johnson, a 6-foot-3 senior, had started each of Indiana's first 11 games after starting 34 of 35 games last season. He was averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists entering Saturday's game, shooting a career-high 38.5% from 3-point range.

Following Saturday's game, No. 14 Indiana (8-2) heads home to host Elon on Tuesday and Kennesaw State on Friday before Big Ten play begins in early January.