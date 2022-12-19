        <
          Rhode Island vs. Milwaukee canceled due to COVID outbreak

          3:24 PM ET
          Jeff Borzello
          Rhode Island's game against Milwaukee scheduled for Thursday has been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Rams' program, the school announced Monday.

          The game will not be rescheduled this season.

          It's believed to be the first Division I men's college basketball game canceled or postponed due to COVID in the 2022-23 season.

          Multiple Rhode Island players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school, but they anticipate being able to play their Atlantic 10 opener against Duquesne on New Year's Eve.

          It was expected to be a battle of first-year head coaches, as Archie Miller is off to a 4-8 start at Rhode Island while Bart Lundy is 8-4 at Milwaukee and has won six of his past seven games.