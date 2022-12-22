Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr., considered the best NBA prospect in college basketball, is out indefinitely for "right knee management," per the school.

Smith missed the first six games of the season with the same issue, with the school calling it precautionary at the time.

The 6-foot-5 guard made his season debut against Troy on Nov. 28, playing just six minutes. Coach Eric Musselman inserted Smith into the starting lineup the next game, and Smith proceeded to average 19.7 points and 3.0 assists over his next three fully healthy games.

Smith started and played 20 minutes in Arkansas' win over Bradley on Saturday, finishing with five points on 1-for-8 shooting.

After being ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the ESPN 100 for the 2022 class, Smith is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft rankings -- the highest-ranked prospect playing college basketball.

Smith's injury will be the second major absence for Arkansas in recent weeks, after breakout star Trevon Brazile tore his ACL earlier this month. Brazile is out for the season.

When Smith missed time at the beginning of the season, Anthony Black and Ricky Council shouldered the load on the offensive end. Black averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in three games at the Maui Invitational, while Council averaged 19.0 points and 3.5 assists in the first six games of the season.

Arkansas (10-1) ranked No. 10 in the country, hosts UNC Asheville on Wednesday before opening SEC play at LSU on Dec. 28.