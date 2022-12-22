Tom Izzo, sporting an elf sweater, gets T'd up (0:26)

With just a few days left until Christmas, there are scant few opportunities left to wear those ugly Christmas sweaters. In college basketball, two coaches decided Wednesday night was the time to get festive.

First, coach Rick Barnes led the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers to an 86-44 win over the Austin Peay Governors. Then Barnes, in his eighth season in Knoxville, ditched his sideline athleisure wear for his tattooed "XMas Life" sweater.

One Twitter noticed that it looked a lot like late rapper Tupac Shakur's tattoos.

Rick Barnes officially won Christmas. pic.twitter.com/FKXoYNs5iz — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 22, 2022

Barnes wasn't alone. In East Lansing, Michigan, Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo bore a striking resemblance to Buddy the Elf, Will Ferrell's character from "Elf."

Izzo got a technical foul for arguing a foul call while donning the sweater in the Spartans' 67-54 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Tom Izzo is probably not asking the ref what his favorite color is. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The sweater might be a new holiday tradition for Izzo, but it isn't the first. Each year, he plays holiday songs on his accordion during his local radio show.

Nine Final Fours between the two coaches, but an endless amount of holiday spirit.