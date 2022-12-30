Wofford men's basketball coach Jay McAuley stepped down from his position on Friday, less than one month since taking a leave of absence from the program.

The school didn't provide a reason for his departure, saying only, "Wofford basketball is thankful for his service and leadership, and we wish he and his family well in future endeavors."

McAuley, 39, had been the head coach of the Terriers since 2019. In his first three years at the helm, Wofford went 53-38 overall and 30-23 in the Southern Conference. The Terriers finished in second place in the league in 2021, a half-game behind UNC Greensboro, and tied for third last season.

Wofford was 5-4 this season when McAuley took his leave of absence. Associate head coach Dwight Perry has been serving as the interim head coach.

Prior to taking over as head coach, McAuley had two separate stints as an assistant coach with the Terriers, from 2008-10 and 2017-19. He also spent time on staff at Gardner-Webb and Furman.