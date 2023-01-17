Top to bottom, the Big 12 is the best conference in men's college basketball

After topping the past two NCAA men's tournaments, the Big 12 continues to establish itself as the best conference in men's college basketball in 2022-23. Here are just a few stats from ESPN Analytics that show how dominant the conference has been this season:

Using a combination of BPI ratings and how close the game is projected to be, ESPN Analytics generates a metric called Matchup Quality for each game. This measures how entertaining a game is predicted to be on a scale of 0 to 100. Using this metric, three of the most exciting games of the regular season will take place tonight, and all three are Big 12 matchups featuring the conference's top-10 BPI teams.

Baylor at Texas Tech (9 p.m. ET, ESPNU) earns a 94.6, with the BPI favoring the Bears by 1.1.

Kansas at Kansas State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) gets a 95.2, with Kansas winning by 1.3 on average.

Texas at Iowa State (8 p.m. ET, Big 12/ESPN+) grabs a 96.3, with the BPI predicting the Cyclones to win by 1.8.

Of the 10,000-plus regular-season matchups in men's college basketball, only about 50 each season earn a rating above 94. So far this season, we've had 20. Thirteen of those have included clutch time (within five points with under five minutes) and two more were within six points. All 20 have included AP Top 25 teams. (Depending on Monday's AP rankings, Baylor versus Texas Tech could be the first matchup to break this trend.)

More than half of these highly anticipated matchups featured, or will feature, a team from the Big 12. With so many high-quality teams, the conference has been must-watch TV all season and has a legitimate chance to extend its NCAA tournament championship streak to three.