STORRS, Conn. -- UConn head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the team's 67-66 loss at Seton Hall on Wednesday night, the school announced.

Neither Hurley nor Young made the trip to Newark for the game at the Prudential Center against the Pirates.

The 15th-ranked Huskies were co-coached by assistants Tom Moore and Luke Murray, the school announced. Moore missed a game at Marquette last week with COVID-19 but has since returned to the team.

They were assisted by Mamadou Diarra, the team's director of player development, and Mathew Johnson, the program's video and scouting coordinator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.