The sideline of No. 10 Virginia's 78-68 win over Virginia Tech was full of familiar faces.

A handful of Golden State Warriors players, fresh off of their trip to the White House, trekked to Charlottesville to catch the action.

Ty Jerome, a 2019 National Champion with the Cavaliers, is on a two-way deal with the Warriors and returned to John Paul Jones Arena.

He was joined by Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Moses Moody.

It was perhaps a rivalry between Jerome and Curry, whose parents played for Virginia Tech.

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, who led the Hokies to an 11-0 season and Big East championship in 1999, was on the other sideline.