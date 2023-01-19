        <
          Steph Curry, Ty Jerome and more in attendance for Va.Tech-UVA men's hoops game

          Justyn Mutts skies for big flush (0:20)

          9:20 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The sideline of No. 10 Virginia's 78-68 win over Virginia Tech was full of familiar faces.

          A handful of Golden State Warriors players, fresh off of their trip to the White House, trekked to Charlottesville to catch the action.

          Ty Jerome, a 2019 National Champion with the Cavaliers, is on a two-way deal with the Warriors and returned to John Paul Jones Arena.

          He was joined by Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Moses Moody.

          It was perhaps a rivalry between Jerome and Curry, whose parents played for Virginia Tech.

          Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, who led the Hokies to an 11-0 season and Big East championship in 1999, was on the other sideline.