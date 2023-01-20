        <
        >

          Wisconsin-Northwestern pushed to later date because of COVID

          9:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northwestern has postponed a second straight men's basketball game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

          The Wildcats were slated to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but they announced Thursday night that the game would not be played as scheduled.

          Northwestern (12-5, 3-3) said it would work with Wisconsin and the Big Ten to find a new date.

          The Wildcats were supposed to play Iowa on Wednesday, but that game also was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

          All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa and Wisconsin-Northwestern games will be valid for the new dates.

          Northwestern's next scheduled game is Tuesday night at Nebraska.