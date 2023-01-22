Terquavion Smith suffers an injury after North Carolina's Leaky Black commits a hard foul. Smith would leave on a stretcher and Black was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected. (0:56)

NC State star Terquavion Smith, a projected first-round NBA draft pick, was stretchered off after a scary fall in the second half of the 80-69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.

Smith suffered elbow and neck injuries, the school said, and he didn't return to the game.

With 9:45 left in the second half, Smith landed on his back after a hard foul by the Tar Heels' Leaky Black. Smith was driving to the rim and Black missed the ball before committing the foul.

Black was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game.

Smith remained on the floor for several minutes as trainers attended to him before a stretcher was rolled out.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Smith is No. 21 in ESPN's NBA draft rankings. He leads the ACC in scoring (19.1 PPG) and is fourth in assists (4.7). He had scored 12 points Saturday prior to the injury.