Coban Porter, a sophomore guard at the University of Denver and brother of Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was arrested early Sunday in connection with a fatal crash in Denver, according to police there.

Coban Porter, 21, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, police spokesman Kurt Barnes told The Denver Post. The two-car crash happened at about 1:54 a.m. One driver died at the scene, according to police.

Michael Porter Jr. was not involved in the crash, the Nuggets confirmed to the Post. He was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to personal reasons.

Coban Porter had been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered this offseason. He averaged 11.4 points in 28 games as a freshman last season.

Porter has seven siblings, including Michael and Jontay Porter, who played for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.