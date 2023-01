Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers.

Purdue returned to the top spot in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday, moving up two spots after Temple knocked off No. 1 Houston over the weekend. The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel after a volatile week in which just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago.

Alabama climbed two spots to No. 2, picking up 23 first-place votes for its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2002-03. Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State round out the top five.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Rankings First-place votes in parentheses. Team Record 1. Purdue (39) 19-1 2. Alabama (23) 17-2 3. Houston 18-2 4. Tennessee 16-3 5. Kansas State 17-2 6. Arizona 17-3 7. Virginia 15-3 8. UCLA 17-3 9. Kansas 16-3 10. Texas 16-3 11. TCU 15-4 12. Iowa State 14-4 13. Xavier 16-4 14. Gonzaga 17-4 15. Auburn 16-3 16. Marquette 16-5 17. Baylor 14-5 18. Charleston 21-1 19. UConn 16-5 20. Miami (Fla.) 15-4 21. Florida Atlantic 19-1 22. Saint Mary's 18-4 23. Providence 15-5 24. Clemson 16-4 25. New Mexico 18-2

Purdue (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) had dropped to No. 3 after four weeks at No. 1 following a loss to Rutgers on Jan. 3, but it has since won six straight.

Alabama (17-2, 7-0 SEC) has made a steady climb since being ranked No. 20 in the preseason AP Top 25, moving into the top 10 in early December. The Crimson Tide had lopsided wins over Missouri and Vanderbilt after Darius Miles was dismissed from the team, as he faces a murder charge in a fatal shooting near campus.

Alabama coach Nate Oats reached out to Ray Lewis before the Crimson Tide played Vanderbilt last week, sharing a Bible verse suggested by the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker. Alabama ended up beating Vandy by 12 and rolled over Missouri by 21.

"I did see some guys break down postgame," Oats said. "I think they've been bottling some stuff up. We've got a job to do. We've got to get to the game. We got to the game and took care of business, and then it's almost like a big relief. The game's over, and we can let out a sigh of relief."

COUGARS FALL

Houston moved atop the AP Top 25 for the first time since the Phi Slama Jama of the 1980s earlier this season before a loss to Alabama dropped it back to No. 5.

The Cougars returned to No. 1 on Jan. 9, but their run ended after two weeks with Sunday's 56-55 loss to Temple. The win was the Owls' first over a No. 1 team since 2000.

BEATING KU

Kansas State moved up eight spots to No. 5 after outlasting rival Kansas 83-82 at Bramlage Coliseum last week. It's the Wildcats' highest ranking since reaching No. 3 in 2010-11.

TCU gave Kansas consecutive losses in the state for the first time since 1989 with a 23-point beatdown at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. It was one of Bill Self's worst losses in 20 years as Kansas' coach and ended the Jayhawks' 16-game home winning streak.

The No. 14 Horned Frogs moved up three spots in this week's poll after the win. Kansas, the defending national champion, dropped seven spots to No. 9.

RISING/FALLING

Kansas State had the week's biggest jump, followed by No. 4 Tennessee and No. 6 Arizona each climbing five spots. No. 21 Baylor moved up four spots after wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Gonzaga had the biggest fall, losing eight places to No. 14 after Loyola Marymount ended the Zags' 75-game home winning streak on Thursday. No. 13 Xavier dropped five spots after a one-point road loss to DePaul.

IN AND OUT

No. 22 Saint Mary's is ranked for the first time this season after rolling over Pepperdine and Santa Clara last week. No. 25 New Mexico is back in the poll after beating San Jose State and outlasting Boise State in overtime.

A three-point loss to Michigan State knocked Rutgers out of the poll from No. 23. Arkansas dropped out from No. 25 following a loss to Missouri.