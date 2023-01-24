Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike and Jalen Rose unveil the rosters for the McDonald's All American teams. (1:51)

Headlined by Bronny James and four Kentucky signees, 22 of the top 23 prospects in the ESPN 100 have been named to the 46th annual McDonald's All American Game.

The rosters were unveiled Tuesday on ESPN's "NBA Today."

Kentucky, which has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2023, leads the way with its four signees. Top prospect Justin Edwards, No. 3 D.J. Wagner and No. 4 Aaron Bradshaw headline the Wildcats' group, while No. 21-ranked Reed Sheppard rounds out the quartet. Robert Dillingham, the fifth member of John Calipari's top-ranked class, was ineligible since he joined Overtime Elite after leaving Donda Academy (California).

Dillingham, ranked No. 11 in the ESPN 100, is the highest-ranked player not selected to the game.

Duke's No. 2-ranked recruiting class is represented by Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 8), Jared McCain (No. 12) and Sean Stewart (No. 16). Michigan State and Oregon each have two signees in the game.

Overall, 15 colleges and the G League Ignite program are represented on the rosters.

Only one uncommitted player was selected to this year's roster: Bronny James, son of LeBron James. James, a 6-foot-3 guard from Sierra Canyon High School (California), has consistently improved his game during his high school career and is now considered one of the better two-way guards in the class. He's being recruited by Oregon, Ohio State, USC and others.

The McDonald's All American Games, both boys' and girls', will take place in Houston on March 28 at the Toyota Center.

East

Xavier Booker, 6-10, 210 lbs., C, Michigan State (No. 7)

Aaron Bradshaw, 7-0, 215 lbs., C, Kentucky (No. 4)

Matas Buzelis, 6-9, 195 lbs., SF, G League Ignite (No. 9)

Stephon Castle, 6-6, 190 lbs., PG, UConn (No. 15)

Justin Edwards, 6-7, 190 lbs., SF, Kentucky (No. 1)

Kwame Evans, 6-9, 200 lbs., PF, Oregon (No. 13)

Aden Holloway, 6-1, 165 lbs., PG, Auburn (No. 17)

Elmarko Jackson, 6-3, 185 lbs., SG, Kansas (No. 22)

Mackenzie Mgbako, 6-8, 195 lbs., Duke (No. 8)

Sean Stewart, 6-8, 230 lbs., PF, Duke (No. 16)

D.J. Wagner, 6-2, 175 lbs., PG, Kentucky (No. 2)

Cody Williams, 6-7, 185 lbs., SF, Colorado (No. 6)

West

Omaha Biliew, 6-9, 210 lbs., PF, Iowa State (No. 10)

Isaiah Collier, 6-4, 205 lbs., PG, USC (No. 3)

Mookie Cook, 6-7, 210 lbs., SF, Oregon (No. 18)

Baye Fall, 6-11, 217 lbs, C, Arkansas (No. 19)

Jeremy Fears, 6-2, 180 lbs., PG, Michigan State (No. 20)

Brandon Garrison, 6-9, 205 lbs., C, Oklahoma State (No. 30)

Ron Holland, 6-8, 200 lbs., PF, Texas (No. 5)

Bronny James, 6-3, 180 lbs., PG, Undecided (No. 28)

Jared McCain, 6-3, 195 lbs., SF, Duke (No. 12)

Reed Sheppard, 6-2, 175 lbs., SG, Kentucky (No. 21)

Andrej Stojakovic, 6-7, 185 lbs., SF, Stanford (No. 23)

Ja'Kobe Walter, 6-5, 185 lbs., SG, Baylor (No. 14)