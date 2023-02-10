UT Arlington fired men's basketball coach Greg Young on Friday after he had less than two years at the helm.

The Mavericks enter the weekend at 9-16 overall and 4-8 in their first season in the WAC. They went 11-18 in Young's first season.

"Following a holistic evaluation of our program, the determination was made that now is the most advantageous time for us to make this move," athletic director Jon Fagg said in a statement. "Change is rarely easy, and this decision was no different, but we need to inject a new, impactful, results-driven energy into the program.

"... I know coach Young cares deeply about the UTA men's basketball program, and I sincerely thank him for his efforts and dedicated service over the last 14 years as a head, associate and assistant coach. We are thankful for the many student-athletes he has mentored, and on behalf of the entire department I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Young spent 12 seasons with the Mavericks as an assistant coach before being promoted in 2021 to replace Chris Ogden.

Associate head coach Royce "Snoop" Johnson will serve as interim head coach the rest of the season.