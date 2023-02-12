Hunter Woods' full-court pass is caught and somehow put in by Isaiah Johnson to win the game at the buzzer for Portland State. (0:42)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Portland State threw a desperation, floor-length pass, and Isaiah Johnson, falling backward and off-balance, caught and released the game-winning shot as time expired and the Vikings escaped with an 88-87 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

The improbable buzzer-beater came after Liam Lloyd hit a 3-pointer to give the Lumberjacks an 87-86 lead with five seconds left.

Cameron Parker scored 21 points and had five rebounds and seven assists for the Vikings (11-15, 5-8 Big Sky Conference). Jorell Saterfield scored 19 points, shooting 7-for-14, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Bobby Harvey shot 6-for-9, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks (7-20, 3-11) were led by Xavier Fuller, who posted 18 points and seven rebounds. Northern Arizona also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Carson Towt. Nik Mains had 15 points and seven rebounds.