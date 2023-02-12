Duke appears poised to win with Kyle Filipowski headed to the free throw line, but the foul call is negated and the game goes to overtime. (0:30)

The officials in Saturday's Duke-Virginia game made an "incorrect adjudication" on the final play of regulation, the ACC announced Saturday night.

With 1.2 seconds left in a 58-58 game, Duke's Tyrese Proctor inbounded the ball to a cutting Kyle Filipowski. Filipowski drove to the rim and attempted a contested finish over Virginia's Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn as time expired. The officials called a foul, awarding Filipowski two free throws.

After an official review, however, they overturned the foul call, saying it came after the buzzer and the game went to overtime, where Virginia pulled away for a 69-62 win.

The ACC said the officials got it wrong.

"The play should have resulted in two free throws for Duke," the league said in a statement, citing Rule 5, Section 7, Article 3c of the NCAA Rule Book.

The rule states, in part, that "when the foul occurs after time expires but while the ball is in flight during a try, the period shall end when the free throw(s) and all related activity have been completed."

The league will have no further comment.

Following the game, Duke coach Jon Scheyer said he didn't receive clarification from the referees on why the call was overturned.

"They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer," Scheyer said. "And you can see the ball left his hands before point-zero. So I don't know exactly what the rule is. I'd like to get some clarification, understand. But the call was made, so I don't know how the call can be taken away."

Filipowski was held scoreless on Saturday night and missed both of his free-throw attempts, but the star freshman is a 75.8% free-throw shooter and would have had an opportunity to give Duke a much-needed win.

"He made a big-time play attacking the basket, and there's no doubt he's knocking down those free throws, in my mind," Scheyer said.

Duke drops to 17-8 (8-6 in the ACC) on the season, while Virginia's win keeps the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3) tied for first place in the ACC.