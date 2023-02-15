New Mexico State fired first-year men's basketball coach Greg Heiar on Tuesday, days after the school canceled the remainder of the Aggies' season upon learning of hazing allegations involving players on the team.

Dan Arvizu, the chancellor of the New Mexico State University system, made the announcement Tuesday evening in a letter addressed to the school community. Arvizu said that athletic director Mario Moccia informed Heiar of the decision Tuesday afternoon.

"As I've stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions," Arvizu wrote in the letter. "I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university."

Arvizu said the university "will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here" through an "expansive review and full investigation."

"We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again," Arvizu continued.

Heiar and his coaching staff had been placed on paid administrative leave Friday, when the university first announced that the Aggies' game Saturday at Cal Baptist had been canceled and that the season had been suspended. Arvizu later announced on Sunday that the Aggies' season would not resume, after the school reviewed a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and counts of criminal sexual contact against a teammate.

The campus police report, obtained by multiple outlets, including ESPN, redacted the names of the players involved. The report detailed the victim telling investigators that on Feb. 6, three members of the team held the victim down, "removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to 'slap his [buttocks].'" He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.

The victim said other incidents had been occurring since last July or August, and that inappropriate physical and sexual touching by his teammates had been occurring in the locker room and on road trips.

The report said that on Friday, the victim went to campus police to report a possible assault but did not want to press criminal charges for the time being.

In his announcement Tuesday, Arvizu said that decisions regarding the employment of the remaining coaching staff would be made after the investigations are concluded.

Heiar's firing comes three months after NMSU forward Mike Peake shot and killed a University of New Mexico student in what police called self-defense. Both the school and the Albuquerque district attorney have launched separate investigations after coaches and staffers were found to be in possession of multiple pieces of potential evidence in the shooting, including the gun, after the incident.

Heiar instructed his team to leave town after the shooting and return to campus, even though local police had asked to speak with three NMSU players who were with Peake, who was wounded.

New Mexico State was 9-15 and 2-10 in the Western Athletic Conference under Heiar.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.