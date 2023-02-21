Alabama star Brandon Miller allegedly provided the handgun that was used to kill a woman last month, according to police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Tuscaloosa detective Branden Culpepper testified Tuesday that Miller was contacted via text message by former teammate Darius Miles, who is one of two men charged with murder in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris.

Miller was asked to bring the gun to Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, who allegedly shot and killed Harris, 23, near the University of Alabama's campus on Jan. 15, according to Culpepper.

Miller has not been charged, and Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said later Tuesday that the program had been aware of Miller's alleged link to the case. Tuscaloosa chief deputy D.A. Paula Whitley told Al.com on Tuesday "there's nothing we could charge (Miller) with."

Miles, who has since been removed from the Crimson Tide program, and Davis were charged with capital murder last month. Miles has admitted to providing the handgun to Davis immediately before the shooting.

The shooting occurred early the Strip in Tuscaloosa, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the campus, police said. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, according to investigators.

Oats said Tuesday that the program has been "fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time" and that the "whole situation is sad."

"We knew about that," Oats said when asked about Miller allegedly bringing the gun to Miles. "Can't control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. ... Brandon hasn't been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time."

Miller is the leading scorer for the second-ranked Crimson Tide, averaging 18.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.