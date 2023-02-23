Mike Krzyzewski isn't coaching for the first time in 48 years, but that doesn't mean he has retired.

Despite being away from the sidelines, the Hall of Fame coach has been busy with speeches and his weekly radio show.

"It's been good. I don't miss coaching. I coached for almost five decades," Krzyzewski said. "I knew I did not want to coach anymore, but I didn't want to retire. I do a lot of speaking. I'm on the road at least once, sometimes twice a week, to different locations, and I've learned a lot doing that."

Krzyzewski -- who won 1,202 games and five national titles, and also made 13 Final Fours during his career at Army and Duke -- watched his first game post-retirement at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 14, when Duke hosted Notre Dame. Mike Brey, a former Krzyzewski assistant, announced it would be his final season as Notre Dame's coach earlier this season.

Even though Krzyzewski isn't at the games, he said he has watched every game this season and talks frequently with his successor, Jon Scheyer.

"I'm here when he needs me. But I also want him to give him the space he needs to develop his own brand within our brand," Krzyzewski said.

