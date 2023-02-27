Thirty-two NCAA Division I men's basketball conferences will crown champions over a nine-day stretch that begins Saturday, March 4, with the Ohio Valley Conference tournament final and comes to an end on March 12 with five leagues: the Ivy League, Atlantic 10, SEC, American and Big Ten.
Who will earn the automatic bid in each conference? Will it be the regular-season champions or a team with an upset up its sleeve? ESPN's men's college basketball experts Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi have picked their choice for each league below.
Leagues are listed in the order in which
tickets will be punched. Keep track of the projected tournament teams with Joe Lunardi's Bracketology and the teams with at-large hopes via John Gasaway's Bubble Watch. Find all the dates, venues and schedules for the 2023 NCAA tournament here. And don't forget to sign up for ESPN's Tournament Challenge.
Borzello Gasaway Lunardi Medcalf Ohio Valley (Evansville, Ind.) 3/4, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Tennessee St Morehead St Morehead St Tennessee St Big South (Charlotte, N.C.) 3/5, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Longwood Longwood UNC Asheville Longwood Missouri Valley (St. Louis) 3/5, 2 p.m. ET (CBS) Drake Bradley Drake Drake ASUN (Campus.) 3/5, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Liberty Kennesaw St. Liberty Liberty Southern (Asheville, N.C.) 3/6, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) UNC Greensboro Furman Furman Furman Sun Belt (Pensacola, Fla.) 3/6, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2) South Alabama Marshall Marshall South Alabama Horizon (Indianapolis) 3/7, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Youngstown St. Youngstown St. Youngstown St. Youngstown St. NEC (Campus) 3/7, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2) St. Francis (PA) Merrimack Fairleigh Dickinson Merrimack CAA (Washington, D.C.) 3/7, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN) Hofstra Charleston Charleston Charleston Summit (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 3/7, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Oral Roberts Oral Roberts Oral Roberts Oral Roberts West Coast (Las Vegas) 3/7, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN) Gonzaga Saint Mary's Saint Mary's Gonzaga Southland (Lake Charles, La.) 3/8, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Texas A&M-CC Texas A&M-CC Texas A&M-CC Texas A&M-CC Patriot (Campus) 3/8, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN) Colgate Colgate Colgate Colgate Big Sky (Boise) 3/8, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2) E. Washington E. Washington Montana St. E. Washington America East (Campus) 3/11, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2) Vermont Vermont Vermont Vermont MEAC (Norfolk, Va.) 3/11, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN) NC Central Norfolk St. Norfolk St. NC Central SWAC (Birmingham, Ala.) 3/11, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS) Grambling Grambling Grambling Grambling Big 12 (Kansas City, Mo.) 3/11, 6 p.m. ET Baylor Baylor Kansas Kansas Mountain West (Las Vegas) 3/11, 6 p.m. ET (CBS) San Diego St. San Diego St. San Diego St. San Diego St. Big East (New York City) 3/11, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX) UConn Creighton UConn UConn MAAC (Atlantic City, N.J.) 3/11, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU) Iona Iona Iona Iona MAC (Cleveland) 3/11, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Kent St. Kent St. Kent St. Kent St. C-USA (Frisco, Texas) 3/11, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN) UAB FAU FAU UAB ACC (Greensboro, N.C.) 3/11, 8:30 p.m. ET Miami Miami Duke Duke Big West (Henderson, Nev.) 3/11, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2) UCSB UCSB UC Irvine UCSB Pac-12 (Las Vegas) 3/11, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Arizona UCLA UCLA UCLA WAC (Las Vegas) 3/11, 11:30 p.m. ET Sam Houston Southern Utah Sam Houston Sam Houston Ivy (Princeton, N.J.) 3/12, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Yale Yale Yale Yale Atlantic 10 (Brooklyn, N.Y.) 3/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBSSN) Dayton Dayton VCU Dayton SEC (Nashville) 3/12, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Alabama Alabama Kentucky Alabama American (Fort Worth, Texas) 3/12, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Houston Houston Houston Houston Big Ten (Chicago) 3/12, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) Purdue Indiana Purdue Indiana Consensus picks:
Houston (unanimous) American:
No consensus (Miami, Duke) ACC:
Vermont (unanimous) America East:
Dayton Atlantic 10:
Liberty ASUN:
UConn Big East:
Eastern Washington Big Sky:
Longwood Big South:
No consensus (Baylor, Kansas) Big 12:
No consensus (Purdue, Indiana) Big Ten:
UC Santa Barbara Big West:
Charleston CAA:
No consensus (UAB, Florida Atlantic) Conference USA:
Youngstown State (unanimous) Horizon:
Yale (unanimous) Ivy:
Iona (unanimous) MAAC:
Kent State (unanimous) MAC:
No consensus (North Carolina Central, Norfolk State) MEAC:
Drake Missouri Valley:
San Diego State (unanimous) Mountain West:
No consensus (St. Francis [PA], Merrimack, Fairleigh Dickinson) Northeast:
No consensus (Tennessee State, Morehead State) Ohio Valley:
UCLA Pac-12:
Colgate (unanimous) Patriot:
Alabama SEC:
Furman Southern:
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (unanimous) Southland:
Oral Roberts (unanimous) Summit:
No consensus (South Alabama, Marshall) Sun Belt:
Grambling (unanimous) SWAC:
Sam Houston State WAC:
No consensus (Gonzaga, Saint Mary's) West Coast: