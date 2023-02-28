Charleston men's basketball coach Pat Kelsey has received a five-year extension after leading the Cougars to the regular-season title in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The deal for Kelsey, 47, is worth $1 million per season and includes a $1 million buyout if he decides to leave for another job before 2028, according to The Post and Courier.

The Cougars are 28-3 overall and 16-2 in conference entering the CAA tournament, which begins March 4.