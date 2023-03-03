High Point has fired men's basketball head coach G.G. Smith, sources told ESPN.

Smith is the son of longtime Kentucky and Minnesota coach Tubby Smith, who won a national championship with the Wildcats in 1998. G.G. Smith took over at High Point for Tubby toward the end of last season, when his father stepped down as head coach.

High Point went 14-17 overall this season, going 6-12 in the Big South and falling in the first round of the conference tournament on Wednesday.

Prior to joining his father's coaching staff at High Point in 2018, Smith was the coach at Loyola Maryland for five seasons. He went 56-98 during his time with the Greyhounds.