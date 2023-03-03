NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt has announced on social media that scoring leader Liam Robbins will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury sustained early in Wednesday's 68-66 victory at No. 23 Kentucky.

The school wished the 7-footer a speedy recovery on its Twitter account Friday morning and added, "On the court, Liam has represented himself and Vanderbilt in a first-class manner."

The fifth-year senior left the game after just four minutes after going up for a rebound and landing awkwardly.

Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse said on 102.5 The Game's Chase & Michelle Show that Robbins underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his lower leg.

Robbins led the surging Commodores (17-13, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) with 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game along with a conference-best 82 blocks in 26 games. His 3.2 blocks per contest rank third nationally.

"Liam has been unbelievable for us this year," the coach said on the show. "He's gotten better and better since he's been here. He's battled with some injuries before that, but when he's playing at a high level, it elevated our team to a high level, gave our whole team a lot of confidence."

The former Drake and Minnesota player averaged 22.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game last month and helped Vanderbilt go 6-1, its best February since 2008.