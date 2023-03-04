Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson won't return this season after suffering a broken foot in December, the school announced on Saturday.

Johnson appeared to be nearing a return in recent weeks, taking part in pregame warmups and moving comfortably in layup lines. Head coach Mike Woodson never provided a definitive timetable for Johnson's return, consistently taking a wait-and-see approach regarding his status. Woodson said this week Johnson still hadn't practiced much.

"After consulting with my family, coaches and medical staff, I've decided to rest for the remainder of the season and will not be returning to competition," said Johnson. "After healing my foot, my focus will be to pursue a medical hardship waiver and return to playing for the Hoosiers next season."

Johnson suffered a broken foot against Kansas on Dec. 17, undergoing surgery a few days later. The 6-foot-3 senior started each of Indiana's first 11 games this season and started 34 of 35 games last season. He was averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists prior to suffering the injury, shooting a career-high 38.5% from 3-point range.

Without Johnson, Indiana has allowed Jalen Hood-Schifino to handle most of the playmaking responsibilities, and he has responded by establishing himself as one of the best freshmen in the country -- and a potential lottery pick.

The No. 15-ranked Hoosiers (20-10 overall, 11-8 in the Big Ten) close the regular season at home against Michigan on Sunday.