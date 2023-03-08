After 47 seasons, Jim Boeheim will not be returning as the men's basketball coach at Syracuse, it was announced Wednesday.

Just hours after the Orange lost to Wake Forest on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the ACC tournament, Syracuse announced that Adrian Autry will be replacing Boeheim.

"There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today," Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement. "Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be 'Forever Orange.'"

After Tuesday's loss, Boeheim hinted that he would be retiring, but he said it was up to the university to decide his future.

"As I've said from Day One when I started working here, the university hired me, and it's their choice what they want to do," Boeheim said. "I always have the choice of retirement, but it's their decision as to whether I coach or not. It always has been.

"... I've just been lucky to be able to coach this long."

Added Boeheim later: "I gave my retirement speech last week, and nobody picked up on it."

The timing of Syracuse announcing that Autry would be taking over the program wasn't set until Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Boeheim has an official coaching record of 1,015-441 over his career -- with 101 wins having been vacated because of NCAA rules violations that resulted in sanctions. Retired Duke coach Mike Kryzyzewski holds the Division I career record with 1,202 victories, with Boeheim ranking second.

He took Syracuse to the NCAA tournament on 35 occasions and advanced to the Final Four in four of those trips -- winning the national title in 2003.

"I've been very lucky to be able to coach my college team, to play and then be an assistant coach and then a head coach, never having to leave Syracuse," Boeheim said. "It's a great university. The city has embraced our team. I am amazed that we've been able to draw the fans that we've been able to draw over the years.

"... I've been just unbelievably fortunate to keep this job. Mike Brey is thrilled that he was at Notre Dame 23 years; he's a puppy. I've had 47 years. I got to coach my sons. Two years ago, we were in the Sweet 16. And last year, I got to coach my sons. ... I wanted to come back and coach these guys, and that's what I was able to do. The university hasn't offered me anything, whether to work or do anything at the university. That's their choice."

Syracuse awaits any possible postseason bids with a 17-15 record.

Autry had long been the administrative choice to be the Boeheim's successor, sources said, but the timing was not finalized until after Syracuse's loss to Wake Forest.

Autry, a 1994 grad, has been Syracuse's top recruiter and staff member since returning to his alma mater in 2011. He brings strong ties to New York City and the Washington D.C. area, and also is a connection to program's storied past.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.