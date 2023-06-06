        <
          Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2023-24

          Adrian Autry will take over as the head coach at Syracuse. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
          • Jeff Borzello, ESPN Staff WriterJun 6, 2023, 01:02 PM ET
          While nothing may top Adrian Autry replacing Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim at Syracuse after 47 years at the helm, the men's college basketball coaching carousel continues to spin fast and furiously. Positions have been opening since before the 2022-23 season tipped -- when Manhattan fired Steve Masiello -- and will continue to do so in the coming months.

          Vacancies at large programs set off chain reactions when they were filled -- some by successful mid-major coaches, whose spots in turn had to be filled. As we approach the 2023-24 season, ESPN will be tracking all the moves in the men's game in one complete list right here. Meanwhile, find all the buzz, updates and candidates here.

          School: Out / In

          American University Eagles: Mike Brennan / Duane Simpkins
          Arkansas State Red Wolves: Mike Balado / Bryan Hodgson
          Army Black Knights: Jimmy Allen / Kevin Kuwik
          Austin Peay Governors: Nate James / Corey Gipson
          Bowling Green Falcons: Michael Huger / Todd Simon
          Bucknell Bison: Nathan Davis / John Griffin III
          Buffalo Bulls: Jim Whitesell / George Halcovage III
          California Golden Bears: Mark Fox / Mark Madsen
          Cal State Northridge Matadors: Trent Johnson / Andy Newman
          Coppin State Eagles: Juan Dixon / Larry Stewart
          East Tennessee State Buccaneers: Desmond Oliver / Brooks Savage
          Fairleigh Dickinson Knights: Tobin Anderson / Jack Castleberry
          George Mason Patriots: Kim English / Tony Skinn
          Georgetown Hoyas: Patrick Ewing / Ed Cooley
          Georgia Southern Eagles: Brian Burg / Charlie Henry
          Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Josh Pastner / Damon Stoudamire
          Green Bay Phoenix: Will Ryan / Sundance Wicks
          High Point Panthers: GG Smith / Alan Huss
          Holy Cross Crusaders: Brett Nelson / Dave Paulsen
          Idaho Vandals: Zac Claus / Alex Pribble
          Incarnate Word Cardinals: Carson Cunningham / Shane Heirman
          Iona Gaels: Rick Pitino / Tobin Anderson
          Kennesaw State Owls: Amir Abdur-Rahim / Antoine Pettway
          Lafayette Leopards: Mike Jordan / Mike McGarvey
          Manhattan Jaspers: Steve Masiello / John Gallagher
          McNeese Cowboys: John Aiken / Will Wade
          Montana State Bobcats: Danny Sprinkle / Matt Logie
          New Hampshire: Bill Herrion / Nathan Davis
          NJIT Highlanders: Brian Kennedy / Grant Billmeier
          New Mexico State Aggies: Greg Heiar / Jason Hooten
          North Carolina A&T Aggies: Phillip Shumpert (interim) / Monte Ross
          North Texas Mean Green: Grant McCasland / Ross Hodge
          Northwestern State Demons: Corey Gipson / Rick Cabrera
          Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Mike Brey / Micah Shrewsberry
          Ole Miss Rebels: Kermit Davis / Chris Beard
          Oral Roberts Golden Eagles: Paul Mills / Russell Springmann
          Penn State Nittany Lions: Micah Shrewsberry / Mike Rhoades
          Providence Friars: Ed Cooley / Kim English
          Quinnipiac Bobcats: Baker Dunleavy / Tom Pecora
          St. John's Red Storm: Mike Anderson / Rick Pitino
          Sam Houston Bearkats: Jason Hooten / Chris Mudge
          South Florida Bulls: Brian Gregory / Amir Abdur-Rahim
          Southern Jaguars: Sean Woods / Kevin Johnson
          Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Todd Simon / Rob Jeter
          Syracuse Orange: Jim Boeheim / Adrian Autry
          Temple Owls: Aaron McKie / Adam Fisher
          Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders: Steve Lutz / Jim Shaw
          Texas Longhorns: Chris Beard / Rodney Terry
          Texas Tech Red Raiders: Mark Adams / Grant McCasland
          UT Arlington Mavericks: Greg Young / K.T. Turner
          Utah State Aggies: Ryan Odom / Danny Sprinkle
          Utah Valley Wolverines: Mark Madsen / Todd Phillips
          Valparaiso Beacons: Matt Lottich / Roger Powell
          VCU Rams: Mike Rhoades / Ryan Odom
          Western Illinois Leathernecks: Rob Jeter / Chad Boudreau
          Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Rick Stansbury / Steve Lutz
          Wichita State Shockers: Isaac Brown / Paul Mills
          Wofford Terriers: Jay McAuley / Dwight Perry