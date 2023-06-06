Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2023-24

While nothing may top Adrian Autry replacing Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim at Syracuse after 47 years at the helm, the men's college basketball coaching carousel continues to spin fast and furiously. Positions have been opening since before the 2022-23 season tipped -- when Manhattan fired Steve Masiello -- and will continue to do so in the coming months.

Vacancies at large programs set off chain reactions when they were filled -- some by successful mid-major coaches, whose spots in turn had to be filled. As we approach the 2023-24 season, ESPN will be tracking all the moves in the men's game in one complete list right here. Meanwhile, find all the buzz, updates and candidates here.

School: Out / In

American University Eagles: Mike Brennan / Duane Simpkins

Arkansas State Red Wolves: Mike Balado / Bryan Hodgson

Army Black Knights: Jimmy Allen / Kevin Kuwik

Austin Peay Governors: Nate James / Corey Gipson

Bowling Green Falcons: Michael Huger / Todd Simon

Bucknell Bison: Nathan Davis / John Griffin III

Buffalo Bulls: Jim Whitesell / George Halcovage III

California Golden Bears: Mark Fox / Mark Madsen

Cal State Northridge Matadors: Trent Johnson / Andy Newman

Charlotte 49ers: Ron Sanchez /

Coppin State Eagles: Juan Dixon / Larry Stewart

East Tennessee State Buccaneers: Desmond Oliver / Brooks Savage

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights: Tobin Anderson / Jack Castleberry

George Mason Patriots: Kim English / Tony Skinn

Georgetown Hoyas: Patrick Ewing / Ed Cooley

Georgia Southern Eagles: Brian Burg / Charlie Henry

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Josh Pastner / Damon Stoudamire

Green Bay Phoenix: Will Ryan / Sundance Wicks

High Point Panthers: GG Smith / Alan Huss

Holy Cross Crusaders: Brett Nelson / Dave Paulsen

Idaho Vandals: Zac Claus / Alex Pribble

Incarnate Word Cardinals: Carson Cunningham / Shane Heirman

Iona Gaels: Rick Pitino / Tobin Anderson

Kennesaw State Owls: Amir Abdur-Rahim / Antoine Pettway

Lafayette Leopards: Mike Jordan / Mike McGarvey

Manhattan Jaspers: Steve Masiello / John Gallagher

McNeese Cowboys: John Aiken / Will Wade

Montana State Bobcats: Danny Sprinkle / Matt Logie

New Hampshire: Bill Herrion / Nathan Davis

NJIT Highlanders: Brian Kennedy / Grant Billmeier

New Mexico State Aggies: Greg Heiar / Jason Hooten

North Carolina A&T Aggies: Phillip Shumpert (interim) / Monte Ross

North Texas Mean Green: Grant McCasland / Ross Hodge

Northwestern State Demons: Corey Gipson / Rick Cabrera

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Mike Brey / Micah Shrewsberry

Ole Miss Rebels: Kermit Davis / Chris Beard

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles: Paul Mills / Russell Springmann

Penn State Nittany Lions: Micah Shrewsberry / Mike Rhoades

Providence Friars: Ed Cooley / Kim English

Quinnipiac Bobcats: Baker Dunleavy / Tom Pecora

St. John's Red Storm: Mike Anderson / Rick Pitino

Sam Houston Bearkats: Jason Hooten / Chris Mudge

South Florida Bulls: Brian Gregory / Amir Abdur-Rahim

Southern Jaguars: Sean Woods / Kevin Johnson

Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Todd Simon / Rob Jeter

Syracuse Orange: Jim Boeheim / Adrian Autry

Temple Owls: Aaron McKie / Adam Fisher

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders: Steve Lutz / Jim Shaw

Texas Longhorns: Chris Beard / Rodney Terry

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Mark Adams / Grant McCasland

UT Arlington Mavericks: Greg Young / K.T. Turner

Utah State Aggies: Ryan Odom / Danny Sprinkle

Utah Valley Wolverines: Mark Madsen / Todd Phillips

Valparaiso Beacons: Matt Lottich / Roger Powell

VCU Rams: Mike Rhoades / Ryan Odom

Western Illinois Leathernecks: Rob Jeter / Chad Boudreau

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Rick Stansbury / Steve Lutz

Wichita State Shockers: Isaac Brown / Paul Mills

Wofford Terriers: Jay McAuley / Dwight Perry