Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2023-24

While nothing may top Adrian Autry replacing Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim at Syracuse after 47 years at the helm, the men's college basketball coaching carousel continues to spin fast and furiously. Positions have been opening since before the 2022-23 season tipped -- when Manhattan fired Steve Masiello -- and will continue to do so in the coming months.
Vacancies at large programs set off chain reactions when they were filled -- some by successful mid-major coaches, whose spots in turn had to be filled. As we approach the 2023-24 season, ESPN will be tracking all the moves in the men's game in one complete list right here. Meanwhile, find all the buzz, updates and candidates here.
School: Out / In
American University Eagles: Mike Brennan / Duane Simpkins
Arkansas State Red Wolves: Mike Balado / Bryan Hodgson
Army Black Knights: Jimmy Allen / Kevin Kuwik
Austin Peay Governors: Nate James / Corey Gipson
Bowling Green Falcons: Michael Huger / Todd Simon
Bucknell Bison: Nathan Davis / John Griffin III
Buffalo Bulls: Jim Whitesell / George Halcovage III
California Golden Bears: Mark Fox / Mark Madsen
Cal State Northridge Matadors: Trent Johnson / Andy Newman
Charlotte 49ers: Ron Sanchez /
Coppin State Eagles: Juan Dixon / Larry Stewart
East Tennessee State Buccaneers: Desmond Oliver / Brooks Savage
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights: Tobin Anderson / Jack Castleberry
George Mason Patriots: Kim English / Tony Skinn
Georgetown Hoyas: Patrick Ewing / Ed Cooley
Georgia Southern Eagles: Brian Burg / Charlie Henry
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Josh Pastner / Damon Stoudamire
Green Bay Phoenix: Will Ryan / Sundance Wicks
High Point Panthers: GG Smith / Alan Huss
Holy Cross Crusaders: Brett Nelson / Dave Paulsen
Idaho Vandals: Zac Claus / Alex Pribble
Incarnate Word Cardinals: Carson Cunningham / Shane Heirman
Iona Gaels: Rick Pitino / Tobin Anderson
Kennesaw State Owls: Amir Abdur-Rahim / Antoine Pettway
Lafayette Leopards: Mike Jordan / Mike McGarvey
Manhattan Jaspers: Steve Masiello / John Gallagher
McNeese Cowboys: John Aiken / Will Wade
Montana State Bobcats: Danny Sprinkle / Matt Logie
New Hampshire: Bill Herrion / Nathan Davis
NJIT Highlanders: Brian Kennedy / Grant Billmeier
New Mexico State Aggies: Greg Heiar / Jason Hooten
North Carolina A&T Aggies: Phillip Shumpert (interim) / Monte Ross
North Texas Mean Green: Grant McCasland / Ross Hodge
Northwestern State Demons: Corey Gipson / Rick Cabrera
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Mike Brey / Micah Shrewsberry
Ole Miss Rebels: Kermit Davis / Chris Beard
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles: Paul Mills / Russell Springmann
Penn State Nittany Lions: Micah Shrewsberry / Mike Rhoades
Providence Friars: Ed Cooley / Kim English
Quinnipiac Bobcats: Baker Dunleavy / Tom Pecora
St. John's Red Storm: Mike Anderson / Rick Pitino
Sam Houston Bearkats: Jason Hooten / Chris Mudge
South Florida Bulls: Brian Gregory / Amir Abdur-Rahim
Southern Jaguars: Sean Woods / Kevin Johnson
Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Todd Simon / Rob Jeter
Syracuse Orange: Jim Boeheim / Adrian Autry
Temple Owls: Aaron McKie / Adam Fisher
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders: Steve Lutz / Jim Shaw
Texas Longhorns: Chris Beard / Rodney Terry
Texas Tech Red Raiders: Mark Adams / Grant McCasland
UT Arlington Mavericks: Greg Young / K.T. Turner
Utah State Aggies: Ryan Odom / Danny Sprinkle
Utah Valley Wolverines: Mark Madsen / Todd Phillips
Valparaiso Beacons: Matt Lottich / Roger Powell
VCU Rams: Mike Rhoades / Ryan Odom
Western Illinois Leathernecks: Rob Jeter / Chad Boudreau
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Rick Stansbury / Steve Lutz
Wichita State Shockers: Isaac Brown / Paul Mills
Wofford Terriers: Jay McAuley / Dwight Perry