Mike Brennan is out as coach at American University after 10 seasons at the helm, the school announced Thursday.

He had a 125-166 record with the Eagles, who lost their final six regular-season games this season before winning two games in the conference tournament. They ended the campaign 17-15 overall, 7-11 in the Patriot League.

Brennan took over in 2013 and promptly led American to the NCAA tournament in his first season, finishing second in the Patriot League and then winning the conference tournament.

"I want to thank Mike for his contributions to AU over the last 10 seasons," athletic director Billy Walker said. "Under his leadership, the student-athletes in his care have achieved accomplishments on the court and in the classroom. They have graduated at a very high rate, represented our university with class and integrity, and are leaders in the community. I wish Mike nothing but the best."

Brennan wasn't able to reach the same heights after his first season, finishing above .500 in conference play just once in the last nine seasons. American did finish second in the Patriot League standings in 2020, but suffered a disappointing conference tournament loss to Bucknell.