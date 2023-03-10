Georgia Southern head coach Brian Burg is out after three seasons, the school announced Thursday.

The Eagles finished 17-16 overall this season, going 9-9 in the Sun Belt.

"I would like to thank Brian Burg for his contributions to our men's basketball program over the past three seasons," athletic director Jared Benko said in the statement announcing that Burg's contract wouldn't be renewed. "No one wanted to bring a Sun Belt title home to Georgia Southern more than him, and we greatly appreciate his commitment towards accomplishing that goal with our student-athletes, coaches and staff."

Burg was hired in 2020 to replace Mark Byington after he left to take the James Madison job. Georgia Southern went 13-13 overall and 7-9 in the Sun Belt in Burg's first season, then took a step back with a 13-16 record last season.

Before taking over in Statesboro, Burg was an assistant coach under Chris Beard at Little Rock and Texas Tech. He also spent time on staffs at North Carolina Central, Campbell, Middle Tennessee State and a trio of junior colleges.

Chris Shumate will serve as the interim head coach during the program's coaching search, the school said. The Eagles concluded their season last week.